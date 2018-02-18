Firms urged to get behind charity's annual Wear A Hat Day campaign

A CHARITY is calling on businesses across the area to join a national fundraising campaign to help find a cure for brain tumours.

Shenley Wood-based Brain Tumour Research, is appealing for businesses to join schools, families and individuals across the area to support its annual Wear A Hat Day campaign on March 29 to help raise vital funds for research into brain tumours.

Through fundraising and taking part in fun events, the Wear A Hat Day campaign has raised over £1 million since it was launched by the charity nine years ago. Coinciding with Brain Tumour Awareness Month in March, it raises awareness of brain tumours and helps fund vital research.

Funds raised through Wear A Hat Day 2018 will develop the charity’s network of world-class brain tumour research centres in the UK. It costs £2,740 to fund a day of research at one of Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence where scientists are focused on improving outcomes for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure.

Brain Tumour research’s chief executive Sue Farrington Smith said: “Sadly, we hear so many stories of people in the local area being personally affected in some way by this devastating disease.

“It is so touching to see people embrace Wear A Hat Day - their dedication is genuine and inspiring. Alongside passionate supporters up and down the country, we cannot wait to put our hats on, have some fun and raise money to fund sustainable research that will bring us closer to a cure for brain tumours.”

The charity is again partnering with Hobbycraft, the UK’s largest craft retailer, which is running in-store events and donating a percentage from sales of their exclusive ‘Pink Glitter Side Hat’ to the charity.

Opticians Specsavers will be supporting Wear A Hat Day 2018 as an official sponsor for the first time.

Among celebrity supporters of this year’s campaign is the businesswoman, model, actress Caprice Bourret, who underwent surgery to remove a low-grade brain tumour which was diagnosed nearly a year ago and continues to be monitored by her medical team.

Caprice said: “I am proud to be working with the charity and all those taking part in Wear A Hat Day. I want everyone to get involved.

“It is such a fun event and anyone can take part. Let’s all put our hats on and so something positive and support the fantastic research going on right now. I am determined to try to make a difference for the 16,000 people diagnosed with a brain tumour each year.”

To register for Wear A Hat Day, visit www.wearahatday.org

Or text HAT to 70660 to donate £5* #HATTASTIC

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone, at any age. They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

