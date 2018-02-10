New homes sales set course for a 'strong' year, says property group

A 15% rise in new homes sales and an increase of 22% in instructions has cemented the Leighton Buzzard-based Connells Group at the head of the new homes market in the UK.

Chairman Stephen Shipperley has put the “sterling” figures down to the company’s strong relationships with most of the major national housebuilders and the number of new homes business wins last year.

Land and investment deals were also up by 31%, he added.

Pictured: Stephen Shipperley, chairman of Connells Group.

"Despite a difficult housing market, our new homes business continues to expand and perform well,” Mr Shipperley said.

“We know from our estate agency branches that there is a marked increase in the number of people registering an interest to move home this year and a continued demand for new homes.

"We are, therefore, optimistic for another strong year in close collaboration with our house builder partners.”

Instructions included the first UK project from Swedish builder Trivselhus, bringing 56 low energy homes to Milton Keynes, and 175 new homes coming soon at the former RAF Stanbridge base in Bedfordshire.

