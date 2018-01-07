Heathrow boss: We want SMEs to join our supply chain

COMPANIES within the Silverstone Technology Cluster will find out how to be part of London Heathrow Airport’s high-tech supply chain when the STC holds its first annual conference at Silverstone Park later this month.

Heathrow’s innovation technologist Robin Gissing will explain how the airport - one of the world’s busiest - is actively looking to match SMEs and start-ups with its supply chain.

Science and engineering solutions giant DuPont and the Satellite Applications and Transport Systems catapults are also among the speakers and will highlight their technologies currently under development as well as areas in which they are looking to collaborate with Cluster companies.

The conference will be held at the estate’s Silverstone University Technology College on January 25.

Silverstone Technology Cluster chief executive Pim van Baarsen said: “I am delighted by the names we have attending so far. To have Heathrow and DuPont actually approach us and ask to be involved is fantastic.

“It is exactly what we set out to achieve in the first place and further proof that the Cluster is making waves in the right places.”

ScaleUp Institute CEO Irene Graham will show how companies can make the most of their potential. Advanced engineering companies RML Group, Delta Motorsport, KW Special Projects and TotalSim - each based within Cluster - will give presentations about the latest technological developments in the region.

For more information at the STC’s annual conference and to book places, visit www.silverstonetechnologycluster.com/ms_events/stc-showcase-conference/

