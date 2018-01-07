Network Rail urges passengers to 'be our eyes and ears' in bid to stop railway suicides

COMMUTERS are being encouraged to take part in a suicide prevention campaign on the railways which could save many lives a year.

Network Rail, whose UK headquarters are next to Milton Keynes Central railway station, and the rail industry have joined the Samaritans and British Transport Police to champion the Small Talk Saves Lives campaign.

It aims to highlight the signs among vulnerable people and how to talk to them to interrupt their suicidal thoughts.

Network Rail hopes the campaign will give rail passengers the confidence to act if they notice someone who may be at risk of suicide on or around the rail network. It aims to give the public the tools to spot a potentially vulnerable person, start a conversation with them and help save a life.

Ian Stevens, of Network Rail, manages the suicide prevention programme on behalf of the rail industry. “Given that nearly five million journeys are made by train every day, we are asking for passengers to work alongside our staff as the eyes and ears of the railway, helping us to keep everybody safe,” he said.

“If it were your loved one, a daughter or son, husband or wife who was going through an emotional crisis, wouldn’t you hope that somebody took the time to stop and ask if they were ok?

"Even if in doubt, you can always report concerns to a member of staff or a police officer but please act if your instinct is telling you that something is wrong.”

Small Talk Saves Lives has been developed after research showed rail passengers have a key role to play in suicide prevention.

The majority are willing to act, the research added, but many passengers wanted guidance on how to help and reassurance they would not ‘make things worse’.

The campaign draws on insights from successful interventions made by some of the 16,000 rail staff and BTP officers trained by Samaritans in suicide prevention. For each life lost on the railway, six are saved and the campaign hopes that the number of life-saving interventions will increase further.

Four out of five rail passengers are willing to approach someone who may be suicidal if they knew the signs to look for and what to say. Warning signs may include a person standing alone and isolated, looking distant or withdrawn, staying on the platform a long time without boarding a train or displaying something out of the ordinary in their behaviour or appearance.

Samaritans chief Ruth Sutherland added: “We have worked carefully with the public, rail travellers and those bereaved by suicide to ensure that this campaign is delivered sensitively but with real impact. The knowledge and skills to save lives in the rail environment can be applied to many other situations. We hope that Small Talk Saves Lives is the start of a much wider conversation about how suicide is preventable.”

‘The more that people understand, the better’

SARAH Wilson felt suicidal and planned to take her life on the railways, but didn’t as somebody reached out to her.

Her story inspired the making of a video to promote the campaign, where unsuspecting passengers on a train platform initially think a station announcer is warning them of delays due to a suicide on the line, only to find out that they are listening to a story of hope and recovery, told by Sarah herself.

“Someone showing that they cared about me helped to interrupt my suicidal thoughts and that gave them time to subside,” she said. “The more that people understand that suicide is preventable, the better.

“I hope people will share the video and that the campaign will encourage people to trust their gut instincts and start a conversation if they think someone could need help. You will not make things worse and you could save a life.’

www.samaritans.org/smalltalksaveslives

