Council calls on public to join suicide prevention campaign

PUBLIC health chiefs in Milton Keynes have launched a campaign to highlight the signs of potentially suicidal behaviour.

See the Signs, Save a Life follows a series of suicides on railway lines locally. It encourages everyone to recognise the signs of someone experiencing suicidal thoughts and know what action to take to support them.

The campaign, run by Milton Keynes Council, is using social media and printed leaflet, as well as offering training around how to see the signs of suicidal risk.

Derys Pragnell, the council's head of public health programmes, said: “Suicidal thoughts affect one in five of us in our lifetime but most people do not go on to take their life because of a successful intervention, which can start with something as simple as asking someone how they feel.

“It is important to see the signs early and take action. There are lots of ways to get help and support and we hope this campaign increases awareness and people’s confidence to raise and discuss this important issue.”

The campaign has been launched to support and expand on the Samaritans' national Small Talk Saves Lives campaign, aimed at empowering the public to act to prevent suicide on the railways.

The information focuses on the signs to look out for and what people can do to help. It also encourages the community not to be afraid to ask directly about suicide.

People experiencing suicidal thoughts may not show any signs but the warning signs might include:

Talking or complaining of feelings hopeless and that life is not worth living;

Talking about feeling trapped, such as saying they cannot see any way out of their current situation;

Saying that friends and family would be better off without them;

Talking or writing about death, dying or suicide;

A sudden lift in mood after a period of severe depression;

Looking into methods or the means to end their own life;

Putting all their affairs in order, such as sorting out possessions or making a will;

Saying that they can hear voices telling them to end their own life.

Cllr Hannah O’Neill, cabinet member for healthier and stronger communities, added: “As communities and individuals, we need to learn to recognise the signs when someone is feeling at their lowest and understand how we can help. It is possible to make a real difference in another person’s life by having the courage to start a conversation.”

The campaign urges anyone who notices any of the signs in someone to encourage that person to talk about their feelings and direct them towards the different sources of help available, such as the Samaritans.

If you are experiencing suicidal feelings or have serious concerns for someone else, you should seek urgent professional help from your GP or by calling 999.

For a full range of advice and information including how to access a short training course, visit https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/public-health/see-the-signs

Milton Keynes Samaritans 01908 667777 or visit www.samaritans.org

07-01-2018