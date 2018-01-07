Tourism campaign aims to boost Greensand Country

A NEW destination brand for the Bedfordshire countryside from Leighton Buzzard to Gamlingay looks set to raise the profile and popularity of the lesser known Greensand Country.

The vision is for Greensand Country to be recognised as a highly attractive landscape with a unique history, wildlife and culture that will encourage people to visit, enjoy, understand, value and look after for the long term.

The new Greensand Country brand creates a single identity, telling a joined-up story of this distinctive landscape along the Greensand Ridge.

It aims to encourage local tourist operators, businesses and other organisations to feel connected to the area and its identity, using it to help promote the area as well as furthering their own objectives.

The brand, which was officially launched by the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership at a celebratory event attended by many of the partners involved in supporting the vision for the future of Greensand Country, depicts the unique Greensand Ridge that rises from the clay vales on either side.

The heart-shaped logo represents that a cherished landscape, with colours of the parkland, heathland and, most importantly, greensand running through it.

Jon Boswell, chief executive of Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, says: “The new brand signifies a huge step forward in the future of Greensand Country, making it a destination that local people are proud to be a part of and those further afield are excited to visit.”

Ciara Harper, communications and marketing manager for The Shuttleworth Collection at Old Warden, was among the guests at the brand’s launch.

“We are excited to be a part of a wider partnership that brings together the fantastic work of many local partners across Greensand Country and promotes the fascinating history and heritage of our impressive landscape,” she says.

“We are proud to be a part of Greensand Country and look forward to promoting it as a destination of importance and interest.”

To find out more about the Greensand Country initiative and how you can become involved, email team@greensandcountry.com or telephone the Greensand Country team on 01234 838774.

Greensand Country contains all of Bedfordshire’s remaining heathland, more than half of its woodland and more surviving historic parkland than any other landscape in the country, all crossed by networks of cycle tracks and footpaths.

The vision is that by 2020 Greensand Country will become a living and working landscape and the gradual decline in the area’s landscape character will have been reversed.

The Greensand Country Landscape Partnership is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

greensandcountry.com

