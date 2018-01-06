Pedal power aims to boost charity's research funding campaign

A CHARITY is calling on people to dust off their trainers after the festive period and sign up for its annual spinathon challenge to help raise funds for research into brain tumours.

Brain Tumour Research, is appealing for locals to join others across the UK on February 3 for the On Yer Bike challenge.

Whether you participate as a team at your local gym or take on a solo cycle challenge, anyone can be involved and pedal their way to funding more research into a disease that affects so many families each year.

Those who can raise £2,740 will fund a whole day of research at one of the charity’s Centres of Excellence, where pioneering research into brain tumours is carried out.

Brain Tumour Research, based in Milton Keynes, is hoping to raise thousands of pounds from the event, which will go into research to find more effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure for brain tumours.

Pictured: Carol Robertson, Brain Tumour Research’s community fundraising manager (south) prepares to take part in On Yer Bike.

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone, at any age, at any time. They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Yet, says Brain Tumour Research chief executive Sue Farrington Smith, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

“Sadly, brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any time,” she adds.

“We are challenging people to step up and ride for research. This is a fun event that all the family can get involved in and everyone taking part will be helping to make a difference.

“The money raised on the day will go towards research into the causes of brain tumours and improving treatments and ultimately finding a cure for this horrible disease. We would encourage anyone that would like to take part, to get in touch and register.”

In the UK, 16,000 people each year are diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The On Yer Bike initiative began as a local event and was inspired by Paul Halfpenny, 36, from Hadfield, Derbyshire.

Paul and his wife Jen, 28, had been together for only a few months when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Together with their friends, the couple launched On Yer Bike and the campaign has so far raised £50,000.

Unfortunately, six years after his diagnosis, Paul lost his battle against the tumour and passed away in 2014.

To register for the On Yer Bike event, visit https://www.braintumourresearch.org/fundraise/on-yer-bike

