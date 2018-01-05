Aston Martin resumes production at Newport Pagnell

PRODUCTION of Aston Martins has returned to Newport Pagnell.

The last Mk1 Vanquish – the final model to be produced at the company’s factory in Tickford Street – drove off the production line in 2007.

Now history has come full circle with a special run of 25 DB4 G.T. Continuation cars being built at same site as the original DB4 G.T.s were made almost 60 years ago

The move is a landmark in Aston Martin’s Second Century Plan. Since moving to its purpose-built headquarters and state-of-the-art production facility at Gaydon in Warwickshire in 2003, Aston Martin’s Newport Pagnell premises has been home to Aston Martin Works, the marque’s unrivaled heritage sales, service, spares and restoration operation.

Now manufacture has resumed with the exclusive DB4 G.T. Continuation cars, each an exquisite demonstration of absolute authenticity and old-world craftsmanship blended with modern techniques and performance enhancements.

Aston Martin president and chief executive Andy Palmer unveiled the DB4 G.T. Continuation project just over a year ago and the first of these track-only lightweight specification cars have already been delivered to their proud owners.

Each vehicle takes around 4,500 man hours to build and the remaining cars will be completed and delivered during the course of 2018.

Aston Martin Works managing director Paul Spires said: “It is a source of enormous pride that our Tickford Street premises are once again building new cars for Aston Martin.

“The DB4 G.T. Continuation is the perfect demonstration of the capabilities we have here at Works and testament to the timeless appeal of Aston Martin’s illustrious classics.”

Newport Pagnell previously built Aston Martin’s classic models including the DB4, DB5 and DB6, V8 Vantage, the William Towns Lagonda and the Vanquish. More than 13,000 cars rolled off the production line between the 1950s and 2007.



Mr Palmer said: “For more than half a century Newport Pagnell was the heart of Aston Martin. Thanks to the efforts of those at Aston Martin Works it has since become the torchbearer for our heritage division.

“It is immensely satisfying and wholly appropriate that this historic yet state-of-the-art facility should now form a key part of our expansion.”

Newport Pagnell becomes Aston Martin’s second UK production facility, with a third all-new manufacturing plant being built in South Wales.

