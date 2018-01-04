RAF Henlow redevelopment 'has huge potential', says council leader

WORK has begun on plans for the future of RAF Henlow.

Central Bedfordshire Council has been working closely with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, representing the Ministry of Defence, to explore regeneration options for the site that will bring maximum benefit to local residents and businesses.

The strategic location of the site, in the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Corridor, presents a major opportunity to deliver sustainable, resilient and thriving redevelopment, the council says.

Interest in the site has already been expressed by some highly innovative ambitious organisations.

The base, whose closure was announced last year, is to benefit from national funding of £170,000, as part of the next round of One Public Estate funding.

The OPE initiative supports projects where public sector bodies work together to deliver innovation and a partnership between Central Bedfordshire Council and the Ministry of Defence received the largest allocation of funds in this round of bids.

The MoD is aware of the plans that Central Bedfordshire Council and commercial companies have for the development of RAF Henlow. The DIO will work with the council as the site comes forward for disposal to determine the best possible future use.

Specifically, the partnership aims to:

Build on the sense of place and community by developing future uses of the site while the RAF operations are being wound down;

Enable the development of significant amount of homes and jobs;

Generate the optimal level of public fund from the sale of any land.

Central Bedfordshire Council leader Cllr James Jamieson pictured said: “This funding will help us to fast track a development strategy at RAF Henlow which has huge potential.

“The proposed regeneration of the Henlow site will secure many high-tech jobs for the local area and beyond and ensure sustainable regeneration of this former RAF site.”

