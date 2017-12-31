Lunchtime networking is just oar-some

LAW firm Woodfines is to host a networking lunch on the banks of the River Great Ouse in Bedford.

Bedford Star Rowing Club’s clubhouse is the venue for the event, which takes place on January 25 between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Guests will be networking over lunch before hearing about the Star club’s growth plans from captain Ally Satchwell and the club’s head junior coach.

The price is £15 per head. To join the lunch, contact Kerry Ransby at Woodfines by January 17 email kransby@woodfines.co.uk or telephone 01234 270 600.

