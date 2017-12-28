Sponsorship deal aims to give major boost to school sport

ALMOST 200 schools and clubs will benefit from a new partnership between Northampton Saints rugby club and Redrow Homes.

The housebuilder has become an official partner and will sponsor the Saints’ highly successful age-group 7s Series which will be renamed the Redrow 7s Series.

This year more than 140 schools from across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire, alongside others in Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire, Huntingdonshire and Peterborough took part in the popular 7 series, which Saints have hosted since 2013.

Pictured: Redrow’s area sales manager Stacy Carruthers and Saints coach Jordan Yeates with pupils from Sponne School in Towcester.

With Redrow’s support, the club plans to make rugby even more accessible and aims to engage with 2,400 players, aged from under 13 to under 18, across 196 schools and clubs.

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said: “Our community presence across the East Midlands and East Anglia, with projects like our 7s tournament, is something we’re very proud of and to have Redrow’s backing on that is something we’re looking forward to.”

John Mann, managing director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “Redrow has a proud track record of nurturing the development of young people both within the business, through our own training programmes, and externally by supporting schools, grass roots sport and other community-based initiatives.

“In particular we are interested in activities which encourage health, wellbeing and the pursuit of excellence - and this fits the bill on all levels.

“We’re pleased to be teaming up with Saints to encourage young people to participate in the 7s Series as sport isn’t just about staying fit and active, it helps develop team spirit and a sense of community.”

Under the partnership agreement Redrow will also receive a suite of commercial rights including prominent branding at selective home games, advertising and access to match day tickets.

