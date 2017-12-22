Airport is ready for record passenger numbers over Christmas

MORE THAN 475,000 passengers are expected to travel through London Luton Airport in the next week as the airport gears up for the busiest Christmas period in its history.

Today (Friday) and Friday next week (December 29) are expected to deliver the highest numbers, with more than 45,000 travellers forecast to use the airport on each day.

The top destinations over the Christmas period this year are:

Amsterdam

Geneva

Warsaw

Barcelona

Budapest

To ensure an efficient journey through security, passengers should familiarise themselves with what they can take in their hand luggage before their trip.

https://www.london-luton.co.uk/inside-lla/be-security-smart

