A MARKETING campaign has begun for a new shopping parade in Biggleswade as part of the town’s multi-million pound transformation programme.

National commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton has already let a 4,003 sq ft retail unit at Central Square to supermarket giant Sainsbury’s, which is due to open mid-December.

LSH is also marketing a further five retail units between 495 sq ft and 968 sq ft, a standalone kiosk of 500 sq ft with outdoor seating suitable for a café/restaurant and three office units between 716 sq ft and 683 sq ft.

Surveyor Jas Lall said: “The units are completed as a shell, ready for any incoming tenant’s fit-out requirements. With proposals announced by the government to create an arc of development opportunity between Oxford, Milton Keynes and Cambridge, this is the ideal time to invest in Biggleswade.

“This high-quality parade is already demonstrating that there is a commitment to investing in the town and it promises to add vibrancy to King’s Reach, which is a major new residential expansion of more than 2,100 homes to the east of the town.

"With Sainsbury’s secured as the anchor tenant, we anticipate that there will be considerable interest in the remaining units.”

As well as the retail and office units within Central Square, the development includes new education and community facilities, as well as outdoor sports and leisure areas.

31-12-2017