Lawyers launch 300km cycle challenge in aid of Willen Hospice

A LAW FIRM has teamed up with Willen Hospice and not-for-profit organisation Cycle4Good to take on a 300km bike ride from Milton Keynes to Amsterdam.

EMW has signed up as lead sponsor for the four-day challenge, which takes place in June.

EMW’s chief executive Joy Vollans is pictured with the hospice’s chair of Paul Davis to officially launch the ride. They are calling on businesspeople and residents to sign up.

A total 40 places are available for the ride, which is suitable for cyclists of any level.

Joy said: “We are thrilled to be involved in this event for Willen Hospice. This type of challenge is a great way for us to play our part in supporting the care they provide while challenging ourselves at the same time.”

She and four EMW colleagues have already signed up to take part in the challenge.

“We hope other individuals or corporate teams will join us to make the ride fun, memorable and most importantly, raise money for Willen,” she said.

There is a £99 registration fee and riders are required to raise £1,200 for the hospice.

Mr Davis said: “We are extremely grateful for the support of EMW. This promises to be a fantastic experience for all those who take part.

“I urge anyone who is up for a challenge in 2018 to find out more and sign up. Without the support of people who take part in events like this, we could not continue to provide our services to people in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.”

The ride is suitable for road and hybrid bikes and it is recommended that riders are reasonably fit and comfortable with their bikes. Chris Blackham, from Cycle4Good, said: “We are so excited to be involved in organising this challenge. There will be plenty of rest stops, as well as lots of fun on and off the bikes.”

The hospice is hosting an information evening on January 11 at 5.45pm. More information is also available at https://www.willen-hospice.org.uk/get-involved/events/mk-to-amsterdam-cycle-challenge

22-12-2017