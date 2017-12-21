Recruitment firms merge as part of expansion programme

A RECRUITMENT specialist has completed the acquisition of an agency in Milton Keynes as part of its expansion programme.

HR Solutions, which provides outsourced HR services to small to medium-sized enterprises across the UK, has opened an office in Milton Keynes after its purchase of HR Services (UK), based at Atterbury Lakes.

It and Kettering-based HR Solutions have merged and HR Services (UK) owner Elaine Pennell is to become the new company’s senior HR consultant.

HR Solutions chief executive Greg Guilford said: "We are incredibly excited both by the acquisition of this great company and to welcome Elaine on board with us. This move is part of a wider growth plan to establish a presence in Milton Keynes.”

The company has opened an office at Midsummer Court in Central Milton Keynes.

Ms Pennell, who founded HR Services (UK) ten years ago, said: “I was approached by HR Solutions and quickly realised that this would be a great opportunity not only for both of our businesses, but also for my clients.

"HR Solutions held the same values as me, both personally and professionally. I have no doubt that my clients will be looked after here and the response I have had from them about the merger has been extremely positive.”

HR Solutions, founded in 2001, supplies outsourced HR support to clients from small care agencies to multi-national technology firms, and has more than 300 clients in sectors including financial services, charitable, medical and hospitality.

Pictured: Greg Guilford, Elaine Pennell and Carol Guilford, founder and director of HR Solutions.

