Asia office opens new markets for IT specialist

IT SUPPORT specialist Silverbug has opened a new office in Malaysia.

The move follows Silverbug's lucrative two-year partnership with the Professional Golfers Association. It is the Milton Keynes-based company's first entry into Asia and acts as a gateway into the growing Asian market.

Founder and managing director Owen Daley said: "Initially, the new Malaysia office will be used as Silverbug's 24/7 delivery centre. But the long-term plan is to replicate what we already have operating in the UK.”

This includes a full sales and professional team in Kuala Lumpur, allowing Silverbug to seek new business in both Asia and Australia, he added. The company is planning to recruit ten new staff in the next 12 months and anticipates a team of 30 in Malaysia within five years.

Silverbug is applying for Tier 1 MSC status in Malaysia, a recognition awarded by the Government of Malaysia through the Malaysia Digital Economy for ICT and ICT-facilitated businesses.

The company, which was founded in 2002 and employs 85 people, already has an office in Houston, Texas as well as three in the UK.

21-12-2017