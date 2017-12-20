Buyers sought for energy storage specialist

ADMINISTRATORS have begun the search for a buyer for a specialist flywheel energy storage technology developer.

Flybrid Automotive has gone into administration after its parent company Tototrak plc called in administrators earlier this month.

Adrian Allen and Nick Edwards, from RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP, are looking to sell the business, based at Silverstone, as a going concern.

Mr Allen said: “We believe the intellectual property owned by this company has real potential. We are now urgently seeking a buyer to allow the core of the business to continue.”

Flybrid Automotive is the world’s leading supplier of high-power, flywheel-based energy storage systems which capture and store wasted energy from machines.

The flywheel modules are coupled with electric motors or variable hydraulic pumps and used for a wide range of applications including off-highway vehicles, power generation, commercial vehicles, automotive and rail.

The company currently holds 90 patents.

20-12-2017