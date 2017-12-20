Olympic medallist joins law firm at opening of new office

TEAM England gold medal-winning hockey player Alex Danson joined staff and guests to celebrate the opening of law firm Shakespeare Martineau’s new office in Milton Keynes.

The England and Great Britain hockey team captain shared personal stories from her impressive sporting career to date, including her experiences at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and offered her thoughts on what it takes to be an elite sportsperson.

Alex, an ambassador for the law firm, said: “As well as providing me with some wonderful memories, my career in sport has taught me valuable lessons about the importance of teamwork in all areas of life.

“Shakespeare Martineau is a firm which truly appreciates the vital role collaboration plays in achieving its ambitious growth plans and I have no doubt that these modern and spacious new offices will facilitate this further.”

The firm has moved to its new base in North Fourth Street, Central Milton Keynes, to be closer to the commercial and real estate opportunities in the city, said office head Mark Thompson.

“The space’s modern and open layout also promotes collaboration and teamwork, an area Alex spoke so passionately about in her speech,” he added.

“I am confident that our new base is exactly what is needed to continue providing an excellent, bespoke service to clients while growing our strong and dedicated team.”

Mr Thompson (left) and Alex Danson are pictured with Shakespeare Martineau chief executive Andy Raynor.

