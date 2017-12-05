The 'perfect platform' to recognise leading businesses, says Chamber president

THE “talents and hard work” of businesses in Wellingborough have been celebrated at the borough’s second annual business awards ceremony.

Four accolades were handed out at the Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce Business Awards ceremony at Wellingborough Golf Club.

Chamber president Rob Hart said: “The Chamber Awards provide the perfect platform to recognise the talents and hard work of businesses in the town.

"Supporting and helping firms in the area to grow is hugely important. We are passionate about Wellingborough and want to keep it thriving so we can continue to attract people.

“Our wonderful town is going through a period of growth and change and to be able to bring the companies who are helping the town reach its economic output together for a morning celebration is a fantastic opportunity to recognise and applaud their efforts.”

Crosby Composites, which produces and supplies high-quality components for a range of clients including major Formula 1 teams, was named the Manufacturing Business of the Year.

Independent business energy consultants, SK Energy triumphed in the services category.

Managing consultant Reemesh Patel said: “We are very humbled. It was totally unexpected but testament to the commitment of the entire team, who work extremely hard to ensure that all our clients receive best in class service."

After picture framer and art gallery The Pixie Gallery collected the Retail Business of the Year award, owner Neil Pengelly said: "We do our very best to offer first class customer service, along with a premium product and genuinely try to exceed our customers’ expectations when we make their frames for them.

"This award is, in our opinion, a reflection that we are doing our job right and we hope to continue in the same vein next year."

The charity Teamwork Trust, which supports people with mental health needs and physical needs, was presented with the Chamber Community Award.

The winners received their awards from Tom Warner, founding partner of distiller Warner Edwards which manufactures hand-made artisan gins.

Mr Warner said: “It is great to see local businesses receive the recognition they deserve. I was hugely honoured to be asked to speak at the awards ceremony and talk about my experience of business. It is important we support local businesses and keep the Wellingborough economy thriving for future generations.”

Dozens of Wellingborough-based businesses entered the awards, sponsored by Prop-search.com and Friday Legal Solicitors.

The entries were judged on their pioneering approach to business and how they demonstrated a commitment to furthering the prosperity of the borough.

Advent Plastics, in Manufacturing Business of the Year, and Bright Business Advice in Service Business of the Year were both highly commended.

Pictured: (from left) Rob Hart with Teamwork Trust representatives and guest speaker Tom Warner.

05-12-2017