Delighted judges hail record entry numbers in 2018 MK Business Achievement Awards

THE Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards has seen a record number of entries for 2018.

New judges Ben Turner, Ian Revell, Dr Josie Fraser and Ben McDonald will join veteran judges Sir John Southby Bt, Jon Corbett and returning judge Carole Mills, as they take on the huge task of picking the best entries for the final.

The panel is an impressive cross section of Milton Keynes-based organisations.

Following the success of last year’s two stage entry process, awards organisers Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with marketing agency Interdirect and events specialist Evolution, have further streamlined entries for 2018.

The first stage closed last month, with the second stage commencing immediately after, and shortlisted candidates to be advised in February.

There are 12 categories at the 2018 awards, including Best Use of Social Media (to be agreed by the audience on the evening), Business Impact in the Community, Charity of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business, Leisure, Entertainment & Arts, Customer Service and the International Trade Award.

The prestigious Business of the Year Award will be presented on the night at Stadium MK’s DoubleTree by Hilton hotel and will be selected by the judges from the winning category entries.

The awards will also celebrate an individual who has had an outstanding impact on the Milton Keynes Business Community with the annual MKBAA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Head of judging Sir John Southby said: “We have been overwhelmed with the number of entries for this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

"We are delighted to see so many businesses getting involved to show their success stories to the rest of our business community.”

MKBLP chair Dr Philip Smith added: “With the huge interest in this year’s awards, I would encourage people to book their tables as early as possible for the black tie awards evening on March 8 2018, as I suspect the tables will get booked up quite quickly for MKBAA 2018.”

For further information and to book a table at the awards ceremony, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk , follow @MK_BAA on Twitter, find the awards on Facebook and join the discussion on LinkedIn.

Entrepreneur of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

New Business

Business Impact in the Community

Design & Creativity

Small Business

Best Use of Social Media

Innovation and Technology

Leisure, Entertainment & Arts

Professional Services

Customer Service

Charity of the Year

International Trade

05-12-2017