Chamber celebrates success at national business awards

STAFF at Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chambers of Commerce are celebrating after winning an award in the national Chambers Awards for the fourth year running.

Northamptonshire Chamber won the coveted Excellence in International Trade Services award at the prestigious event on Thursday. The awards are organised by the British Chambers of Commerce and are considered to be one of the UK’s most hotly contested business awards.

It was also a finalist in the Chamber of the Year category for the third time, having won the award in 2015, and was a finalist in the Excellence in Membership Services category which it had won the previous three years.

Northamptonshire Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths pictured attended the gala awards ceremony at The Brewery in London with a team from the Chamber, which also incorporates its sister organisation Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

He said: “To be a national winner at the Chamber Awards for the fourth year in a row is fantastic and speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of our team.

“I’m delighted that our incredible International Trade Team has received this recognition. Last year they were the 10th largest issuer of export documents in the country and helped firms to send more than £350 million of goods around the world so this success is richly deserved.

“This award recognises that our Chamber plays an important role in the local, regional and national business community.

“I am grateful to our entire team, the Board for their support and guidance, local partners and stakeholders and our members for their ongoing endorsement.”

There was also recognition for three Chamber members with Bell Northampton (A Bell & Co), Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, from Milton Keynes, and Strixton-based architects MBA being named respectively as finalists in the Small Business of the Year, Export Business of the Year and Commitment to People Development categories.

Mr Griffiths added: “We were absolutely thrilled to see these three fantastic businesses reach the national final. They are an indication of the talent and entrepreneurship of firms within our county.

“As Northamptonshire’s largest business support agency we want to give county businesses the opportunity to gain more recognition which is why we are launching the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards next year.

“Our awards will offer businesses the chance to enhance their reputations locally and will prepare those who hope to enter the BCC’s regional and national awards in 2018.”

For information about the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk/events/northamptonshire-business-awards-2018

03-12-2017