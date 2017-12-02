Charity chiefs call on organisations to be creative with support

HOW organisations can continue to support the charity sector in the face of change and uncertainty was the theme of the annual conference staged by the charity Action4Youth.

Held at The Clare Charity Centre in Saunderton, guests heard key note speeches from David Ruebain, of the Equality Challenge Unit, Patrick Murray, head of policy and external affairs at New Philanthropy Capital and Professor Nigel Adams, the University of Buckingham’s head of enterprise and entrepreneurship.

The sessions, workshops and panel discussions focused on the importance of building and maintaining inclusive cultures, new relationships and different ways of working, the need for charities to be innovative and entrepreneurial in order to help them prosper and the significance of getting your message right.

Pictured: Nick Lund, development director of Action4Youth, leads a workshop session at the conference.

Milton Keynes Community Foundation chief executive Ian Revill said: “The need is greater than ever for charities like Action4Youth who champion issues relating to children and young people.

“I encourage organisations to be creative and innovative in their delivery to maximise impact and create meaningful opportunities for future generations.”

Action4Youth chief executive Jennifer Cameron said: “We were delighted to have so many friends and partner organisations with us to gain such valuable insight about the biggest issues affecting our sector.

“It is crucial that charities share contacts, knowledge and understanding, so we can best help those that need our services, and that is what our conference has achieved.”

www.action4youth.org

