Support your local traders on Small Business Saturday

THE Federation of Small Businesses is urging people to get out this weekend to support local firms on Small Business Saturday (December 2).

The campaign, now in its fifth year, shines a light on the diverse range of small firms across the country.

FSB research shows that for every £1 spent with a small or medium-size business 63% is respent in the local area, compared to 40p in every £1 spent with a chain or larger business.

Last year customers spent £717 million with UK small businesses on Small Business Saturday, an increase of 15% on 2015 spending.

FSB national chairman Mike Cherry said: “It is great the campaign has been so successful in highlighting and promoting the now record number of small businesses working hard across the UK.

“Many of them are facing mounting pressure, with a record proportion of business owners currently expecting to downsize, sell or shut up shop.

“Of course, it is important to support these businesses throughout the year and, particularly as the festive season draws closer, Small Business Saturday is a great way to encourage shoppers to back their local small firms.

“There’s been a great build up to the day so far with daily celebrations of the Small Biz 100, which included many of our members. FSB has long supported the initiative and the important work it does to highlight the hard-working small businesses, and we hope even more people get behind the event this year.”

Small Business Saturday director Michelle Ovens said: “Small Business Saturday has become the biggest celebration of small businesses across the UK. This Saturday will be a huge opportunity for communities to show their support for these businesses that play such a critical role.

"FSB members up and down the UK have supported Small Business Saturday since year one. The support has been incredibly important, bringing local engagement, expertise and endless enthusiasm to the campaign - a huge thanks to FSB for being part of the team."

South Northamptonshire Council’s portfolio holder for economic growth Cllr Stephen Clarke said: “SNC is dedicated to supporting the local economy and Small Business Saturday aims to do just that. We are proud to support Small Business Saturday on 2 December and I urge residents to support all types of businesses, online, in offices and in shops.”

02-12-2017