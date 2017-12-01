Vehicle management specialist plans 200 new jobs after move to new £10m base

AROUND 200 new jobs may be coming to Bedfordshire with the completion of a £10 million workshop and office development at Thurleigh Airfield Business Park in Bedfordshire.

SMH Fleet Solutions expects to create the new posts within the next three years as it expands its specialist vehicle management and logistics business.

The 40,000 sq ft facility, comprising a new workshop, offices and open storage, replaces SMH’s existing workspaces for the inspection, repair and refurbishment of vehicles.

Site owner and manager St. Modwen gained planning consent to develop 30 acres of the Business Park in October last year. Construction started in January and the building was handed over to SMH last month.

SMH director Simon Withey said: “Our new facility will allow us to continue to be industry leaders and will create high-value employment opportunities in Bedfordshire.”

The firm has been based at the 389-acre business park since 2001. St Modwen development manager Nick Smith said: “We are really pleased to have been able to accommodate SMH’s expanding business requirements on site with a bespoke building that meets all their needs.”

01-12-2017