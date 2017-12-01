Wizz Air creates new jobs and plans new routes at Luton after buying former Monarch slots

LOW-COST airline Wizz Air is to create 70 new jobs at London Luton Airport after acquiring a number of take-off and landing slots at the airport from Monarch Airlines.

The airline is to increase its fleet by two aircraft to a total of seven aircraft. It also plans to increase its capacity by 18% by adding an extra 10,000 seats on 28 new and additional flights.

Wizz Air chief executive József Váradi said: “Following the announcements of establishing Wizz Air UK and our accelerated growth plan just a few days ago, here we go again. Acquiring airport slots and airport nightstands at Luton Airport will enable us to enhance our presence and competitive position in the London market.”

The plans mean Wizz Air will employ 250 staff at Luton. The additional routes to and from London Luton will be announced in due course, Mr Váradi said.

“While BREXIT will certainly pose challenges to the airline industry, we see it as an opportunity for Wizz Air, as our highly efficient low fare model will prevail even more under the new circumstances,” he added.

Monarch Airlines’ slots at UK airports including Luton, Gatwick and Birmingham are being sold by administrators KPMG following the company’s collapse in October.

