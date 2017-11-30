Industrial Strategy can transform city, says college principal

IF PUT into practice, the government’s new Industrial Strategy could have a huge impact on the future of Milton Keynes, says the principal of Milton Keynes College.

The document promises a range of new investment in education and training and picks out the Oxford-MK-Cambridge corridor as about to benefit from “an ambitious programme of infrastructure, housing, business investment and development.”

Dr Julie Mills pictured, the college’s principal and chief executive, said: “The government is clearly looking to the future after Brexit and wants to make sure the country can be as competitive as possible when facing the challenges ahead.

"With that in mind there is significant emphasis on, and the promise of big investment for maths, for technology training, for skills, for adult learning, for construction and for regional development.”

The strategy document says government investment in the region could double the growth it would achieve over the next thirty without any state finance and turn it into “the UK’s Silicon Valley.”

Dr Mills said: “We have been having a lot of discussions in recent months with significant global, national and regional businesses and with the local stakeholders about how to move the economy of the city forward and how the college can be absolutely central to those plans.

“There are a number of very important projects in hand, not least the intention to relocate the college to a single, city centre campus. The Industrial strategy highlights digital and construction expertise as targets for significant improvement and we are already working towards achieving both of those goals on a local level.”

The Industrial Strategy could give all of those aspirations a big push in the right direction, she added.

“It is not just good luck that the city and the region around it have been picked out for special mention in the government’s plans. The document calls the city a “hotspot for job creation” - something which has come about because of the hard work, innovation and creativity of the people, businesses, local authorities and the education professionals we are lucky enough to have here.

“It is also a testimony to the joined-up approach between those individuals and organisations which is so effective in Milton Keynes.

“If we make the most of this initiative we could see a period of unrivalled growth which would see the city take on even greater national importance into the middle of the century.”

30-11-2017