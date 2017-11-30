Fitness comes first for new serviced apartment concept

FITNESS and wellbeing are the drivers behind a new serviced apartment concept launched in Milton Keynes.

Cotels, which also provides services apartments in Luton and Northampton, has officially launched its new 7Zero1 concept, at 701 South Fifth Street in Milton Keynes.

Managing director Marcia Gomez said: “We are incredibly excited to have launched this new flagship venture.

“Led by feedback from our existing guests, we have created 7Zero1 with a strong focus on wellbeing and fitness. This trend is as prominent as ever, particularly amongst business guests looking to combat the negative health effects that frequent travelling can incur.”

Each apartment has been fitted with the latest facilities, as well as exercise equipment such as a Ninja Blender, yoga mat, hand weights and a swiss ball.

7Zero1 has also partnered with nearby gym The Fitness Space Milton Keynes, to offer guests special membership discounts.

Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr David Hopkins was on hand to perform the official opening.

30-11-2017