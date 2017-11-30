Teenage entrepreneur picks up technology award at Biztech BrightSparc ceremony

A 13-YEAR-OLD technology entrepreneur who won one of the categories at the Biztech BrightSparc Awards could not be there to collect his trophy… because he was away speaking on a visit to China.

Henry Patterson, who lives in the Bedfordshire village of Lidlington, won the category for best student technology with Young & Mighty, an online space where young people aged between 11 and 14 can find out about jobs and get money-making and fund-raising ideas.

Henry, who has been running his own businesses since the age of nine, said: “I am so, so excited to have won this award. We have all worked so hard over the summer holidays to get Young & Mighty up and running and getting this recognition has given the team a huge boost.

“So often the work that young people do is not taken seriously, so it is great that awards like this have been created.”

Fredi Nonyelu, chairman of the Biztech technology forum, said: “It is Biztech’s mission to showcase the best in technology and innovation. By doing this we help to build a profile of the Milton Keynes and SEMLEP area as a place to build innovation and investment.”

The awards were sponsored by the Open University, University of Bedfordshire and UCMK, Cranfield University, Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership and E-Spark Global.

The awards were presented by Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr David Hopkins.

The winners were:

GoCode Academy (Central Milton Keynes) won the Espark Award for best start-up technology business in MK and the SEMLEP region. The academy runs after-school coding clubs and holiday tech camps for 6 to 18-year-olds.

(Central Milton Keynes) won the Espark Award for best start-up technology business in MK and the SEMLEP region. The academy runs after-school coding clubs and holiday tech camps for 6 to 18-year-olds. Visual Realms (Broughton, Milton Keynes) won the best new B2C technology innovation in Milton Keynes and SEMLEP region. A Visual Realms scan creates a full, photo realistic 3D model of any venue, allowing people to take a virtual tour, from anywhere in the world, at any time. It’s like teleporting them straight there.

(Broughton, Milton Keynes) won the best new B2C technology innovation in Milton Keynes and SEMLEP region. A Visual Realms scan creates a full, photo realistic 3D model of any venue, allowing people to take a virtual tour, from anywhere in the world, at any time. It’s like teleporting them straight there. Telematics Pro (Olney), with GreenRoad, TomTom, and Quartix won the award for best technology collaboration in MK or SEMLEP area.

(Olney), with GreenRoad, TomTom, and Quartix won the award for best technology collaboration in MK or SEMLEP area. Akeman Solutions (Milton Keynes) won the award for best new B2B technology innovation in MK and SEMLEP region. Akeman’s Hygieneat replaces paper in food safety systems. Optimised for multi-site usage, with minimal instruction, it provides near real-time oversight of critical activities across the business.

30-11-2017