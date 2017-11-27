Armed services honour support from businesses

TWO Bedfordshire organisations have received a major award for their support for defence personnel and services.

Specialist recruitment agency Carbon60, based in Luton, and Cranfeld University received an Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Scheme Award at a ceremony in Cambridge from Commodore Matt Harrison of the Royal Navy on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

They were two of six organisations across East Anglia to receive the award.

Carbon60 works in the aviation, construction, defence, engineering and technology sectors. It employs veterans, reserves and spouses and the company actively encourages ex-Armed Forces to join their team through engagement and career transition channels.

Managing director Paul Nolan said: “We recognise the value that ex-Regular and Reserves can bring to the business. We work very hard to support our people who have commitments to the Armed Forces and also those transitioning from the military. We look forward to forging even closer links to the Armed Forces in the future.”

Carbon60 engaged a wounded veteran on one of their projects for the Royal Navy and supported his transition to a long-term career with Border Force. Carbon60 is also a supporter of Armed Forces sport, includingRoyal Navy football and Royal Air Force skiing.

Cranfield University has supported the military services since its formation as the College of Aeronautics, from RAF Cranfield in 1946. Vice-chancellor and chief executive Sir Peter Gregson said: “We have many reservists and former military personnel among our staff. It is crucial that we actively demonstrate support and flexibility to those making an invaluable contribution to our nation’s defence and security, as well as through their work here with us at the university.”

The Employer Recognition Scheme, launched by the government in 2014, encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employers. .

As part of the event, 61 other businesses from across the region also had their status as Silver Award winners revalidated highlighting their continued commitment to defence personnel since 2014.

Among those were Bedford Modern School, Bedfordia Group, Bedfordshire Police, Cardinal Newman Catholic School, Conquest Oil Company, GRS Production and Logistics, GulfStream Aerospace, Luton & Dunstable University Hospital NHS Trust, Luton Borough Council, Monarch Aircraft Engineering and the University of Bedfordshire.

27-11-2017