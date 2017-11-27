Law firm issues a charity challenge to businesses

LAW firm Franklins has thrown down the challenge to businesses in a novel way to raise funds for two local hospices.

The Franklins £50 Challenge begins this month, asking businesses to take a start-up £50 note donated by the law firm and turn it into much more, with all proceeds donated to either Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton or Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes.

Managing partner Simon Long said: “We have had a close attachment to both Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Willen Hospice over many years and we are very hopeful that we can continue to support them for many years to come.

"We are very passionate about giving back to our local community and we feel strongly that the care that these two hospices provide to the community is invaluable.”

The challenge runs from January 23 and March 23. Teams can register with either hospice Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Willen Hospice or at www.franklins-sols.co.uk/50challenge.

Mr Long said: “Franklins believes in supporting the local community. Let’s raise as much as we can for these two great causes.”

