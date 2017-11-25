Agency celebrates world-class award

MARKETING communications agency Graymatter has received recognition across the Atlantic, by scooping a global marketing award at a glittering ceremony held in New York

The Knowlhill-based agency fought off contenders from some of the world’s leading agencies to win a DRUM B2B Brave Award, in the Best Demand Generation Campaign category.

In its inaugural year, the B2B Brave awards, launched by globally renowned marketing magazine The DRUM, recognises the most innovative business-to-business marketing campaigns and strategies created by agencies across the world.

Pictured: Graymatter's head of design Simon Harrison collects the DRUM award in New York.

The win recognises Graymatter’s successful FairITales campaign with Advanced, the UK’s third largest software solutions provider.

It concentrated on Advanced’s reputation of delivering ‘right-first-time’ solutions, rather than the ‘over-promising and under-delivering’ of many solutions providers which is tantamount to telling ‘fairy tales’, said a Graymatter spokesman.

The agency delivered a wave of specially adapted versions of classic fairy tales and stories to ‘rescue the day’ with Advanced’s solutions, a campaign which generated more than £1 million in sales within weeks. The campaign also won Graymatter a Marketing Society Excellence Award earlier this year.

Graymatter founder and managing director Dean Gray said: “To win such prestigious awards and be recognised on a global marketing platform is a fantastic achievement.

"I am immensely proud of the Graymatter team for being bold enough to develop the FairITales campaign and the awards they have won is testament to their talent, effort, sheer brilliance and the power of client collaboration.”

