Investment brings new tenants to Brackmills Central;

THREE new occupiers have taken leases on units at one of Northampton’s premier industrial estates in the past two months after a major refurbishment programme was completed.

The deals at Brackmills Central, formerly the British Steel Pensions Industrial Estate before being acquired by Pears Property earlier this year and rebranded, equate to a total 35,300 sq ft of space.

The biggest tenancy is by a catering equipment company, which has taken the newly refurbished 19,854 sq ft unit 32 at Lyveden Road.

One of Europe’s leading independent environmental testing companies has completed a deal to let unit 8 Harrowden Road, a 12,538 sq ft refurbished space, for seven years.

A fleet management company has taken the 2,933 sq ft unit at 14 Gallowhill Road, after completing the deal off market.

Guy Sinkler pictured, surveyor in LSH’s industrial agency in Northampton, said the lettings demonstrate the strong demand for good quality units in the area. “A number of refurbishments have already been carried out and that is fuelling significant interest in Brackmills Central among potential occupiers.”

Oliver Thompson, of joint agent TDB Real Estate, added: “The combination of hands-on landlords, proactive asset management and active marketing means that Brackmills Central is quickly becoming a very attractive prospect.”

LSH and TDB Real Estate are now seeking occupiers for two further units on the industrial estate, of which have come on to the market.

A 2,950 sq ft unit in Lyveden Road is currently undergoing refurbishment and work is in the pipeline to upgrade two units totalling 15,445 sq ft in Harrowden Road.

21-11-2017