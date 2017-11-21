Ruby strikes gold in Celebrity Just Dance

RUBY Parmar, PwC’s senior office partner in Milton Keynes, is all smiles after winning the Glitterball trophy at this year’s Celebrity Just Dance charity event.

The competition, held at Arena MK, saw Ruby beat off the challenge of 11 other dancers as well as raise a staggering £10,000 for MK Dons Sport & Education Trust.

She is pictured with professional dance partner Ben Milan-Vega, with whom she underwent months of training to compete in the charity event, based on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing format.

Ruby and ben performed a waltz and samba and for her third fun freestyle dance, enlisted the help of four of her team at PwC in Milton Keynes - Cat Jones, Laura Reimer, Carolyn Norfolk and Heather Aspinall - to perform a stage-rocking Bollywood routine.

“The competition took me out of my comfort zone and was a challenge I was drawn to - not least as I have restricted movement in my neck and impaired balance, resulting from an accident five years ago,” Ruby said.

“I am a big supporter of the Sports Education Trust. T do amazing work delivering life-changing programmes in Milton Keynes and the surrounding area.”

