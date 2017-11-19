Young entrepreneur, 13, makes the shortlist at Biztech BrightSparc Awards

A 13-YEAR-OLD technology entrepreneur is one of the finalists in this year’s Biztech BrightSparc Awards, covering Milton Keynes and the South East Midlands region.

Henry Patterson, of Lidlington in Bedfordshire, has been shortlisted in the category for best student technology.

Entrepreneurial Henry, who has been running his own businesses since the age of nine, has launched Young & Mighty, an online space where young people aged 11 to 14 years can find out about cool jobs and get money-making and fund-raising ideas. It is also a survival guide to some of the stuff life throws at you.

Biztech technology forum chairman Fredi Nonyelu pictured said: “Young people like Henry, who are brimming with ideas and energy are people we will all depend on in the future as they create and grow companies.

"It is great to see them among the finalists as it means the judges believe they have a great chance of success with their ideas”

Henry and Dan Bedi, of Cranfield University, have been selected by the judges to be at the awards final in Milton Keynes on Friday (November 24).

Dan’s student entry was for The Fan Area - A digital home for Sports Fans, providing all the latest sports news, views and games in one place through a mobile application.

Other finalists are:

The Espark Award for best start-up technology business in MK and the SEMLEP region

GoCode Academy runs after-school coding clubs and holiday tech camps for 6 to 18-year-olds.

Telematics Pro A single data analysis platform and service to interpret and analyse driver behaviour data through technical integration with multiple telematics solutions.

My New Term An online web application allowing education establishments (namely schools) to advertise recruitment opportunities and utilise advanced technological software to manage online applications.

Tyrocircle Ltd: Their Savah platform is all-in-one design collaboration, prototyping & usability platform that provides a 360-view for design projects.

Best new B2C technology innovation in Milton Keynes and SEMLEP region

The Melrose Directory Provides holiday homes worldwide and also gives holiday home owners the opportunity to list their and personalise property. The innovation is in creating a user-friendly website which is compelling in design functionality for the customer, with a combination of off-the-shelf products and bespoke development.

Visual Realms A Visual Realms scan creates a full, photo realistic 3D model of any venue, allowing people to take a virtual tour, from anywhere in the world, at any time. It’s like teleporting them straight there.

Best technology collaboration in MK or SEMLEP area

The Melrose Directory, with Westfourstreet, and AD Media Relations

Telematics Pro, with GreenRoad, TomTom and Quartix

Visual Realms, with Matterport and Willen Hospice

HDK Solutions Ltd with Ivy Ltd and University of Bedfordshire, University Campus Milton Keynes.

Best new B2B technology innovation in MK and SEMLEP region

Global Cyber Security Ltd ESOPTRON is a unique, patented new way to more securely access legacy systems.

Illuminis Insight Software Octelas is business intelligence software designed by Illuminis Insight Software specifically for SMEs. It was developed to fill a gap in the market for the provision of quick and easy access to information locked up in the data behind business systems to SME owners, managers and other personnel.

Comms365 Limited Comms365 has created an IoT first, by developing a low power LoRaWAN Network, Connectivity, Sensor packs, Portal, Data storage and Analytics all via one simple Kit - the business has opened up IoT to the masses.

Visual Realms A Visual Realms scan creates a full, photo realistic 3D model of any venue, allowing people to take a virtual tour, from anywhere in the world, at any time.

Akeman Solutions Hygieneat replaces paper in food safety systems. Optimised for multi-site usage, with minimal instruction, it provides near real-time oversight of critical activities across the business.

The category winners will be announced at the BrightSparc Awards on November 24, 12 noon-2pm at the Espark Hub, Central Milton Keynes.

Buy your tickets at https://www.biztech.org.uk/events/biztech-brightsparc-awards-2017

19-11-2017