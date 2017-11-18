Paint company expends to new premises

A PAINT company has moved to larger premises in Corby as part of a wider expansion plan.

Colour Dynamics, which manufactures and distributes industrial wet paint, powder coatings, pre-treatment systems and protective coatings, is now operating out of a 12,500 sq ft factory on the Oakley Hay Industrial Estate – three times as large as their previous facility in Kettering.

Managing director Harry Adams said: “Colour Dynamics has been operating for 12 years now and we have simply outgrown our unit in Kettering.

"This move sees us increase our office and warehouse space and create a dedicated paint spray and powder coating facility for sampling, a bigger paint mixing room, a quality control lab, reception area and a showroom, which in the future will feature a walk-in light box.

“The upsizing also gives us the opportunity to look into fresh stock ranges and new markets, like the decorative sector. We’re also planning on building a trade shop.”

In addition to the new premises, Colour Dynamics has also invested in new software and plans to launch an online paint shop (www.onlinepaintshop.co.uk) next year.

Mr Adams said: “We have high hopes for our future. Our expansion and success is a direct result of our ability to meet the ever-evolving needs of our wide-ranging customer base and take the necessary steps to grow with the business.

“We remain totally committed to delivering excellence in customer service and are confident that this relocation will help us to continue to do this.”

