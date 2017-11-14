Airport boss welcomes new routes and record passenger numbers

RECORDS continue to tumble at London Luton Airport, which welcomed over 1.4 million passengers in October.

The figures show an increase of 3% from last year and the airport’s 43rd consecutive month of growth.

London Luton is set to open more new routes next year. Travel operator Thomas Cook is fly to eight new destinations next summer, including Palma, Dalaman and Corfu.

Sun Express has increased its number of destinations from one to four, including routes to Antalya and Ankara. El Al will also be running an additional flight to Tel Aviv every Sunday throughout the winter until March 2018.

To meet continued demand from passengers, the airport is investing more than £150 million in an ambitious redevelopment project which will increase annual capacity by 50% to 18 million passengers by 2020.

Construction is well under way and has already delivered improvements including an enlarged security hall and a variety of shops and restaurants in the.

Airport chief executive Nick Barton pictured said: “It is an exciting time for the airport. We continue to welcome more travellers, introduce new routes and improve the experience we give passengers as they pass through the airport.

“We are very pleased that our airlines are expanding their offering.”

