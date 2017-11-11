Home >
Top chef's menu at fundraising dinner raises £20,000
Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge is pictured putting the finishing touches to his menu specially created for a fundraising dinner at The Betsey Wynne in Swanbourne, near Winslow.
The dinner, enjoyed by more than 100 diners, raised more than £20,000 for the hospitality industry’s benevolent organisation Hospitality Action.
Mr Kerridge’s menu comprised:
Parsley and Lovage Soup with Smoked Eel, Confit Orange and Brown Bread Croutons
Lamb Suet Pie with Clotted Cream Mash
Whiskey and Rye Pudding
He was joined in the kitchen by Chris Mackett, head chef for events at his pub restaurant The Hand & Flowers, The Betsy Wynne’s head chef James Norie and Ross Pike, chef director of the restaurant’s owner Oakman Inns.
- Mr Kerridge is pictured centre with James Norie left and The Betsey Wynne general manager Jack Ashmore.
11-11-2017
