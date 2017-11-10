Hospice is cock-a-hoop at Doodledoo card sales boost

AN ONLINE greetings cards site and a jewellery store in centre:mk have joined forces in a new initiative to raise funds for Willen Hospice.

The hospice is one of many charities to benefit from the fundraising initiative set up by personalised greeting cards ordering site www.doodle-doo.co.uk

It donates at least 10% of the purchase price less VAT to the charity chosen by each uyer from a list on its site.

Willen hospice appears as one of the options buyers may select and Woolfe Jewellery has agreed to matchfund each payment for which Willen Hospice is chosen.

DoodleDoo's creator Glenn Wynsor said: "We are particularly keen to help local charities and the opportunities for other businesses to matchfund our donations make it even better.

"If we could get a few more companies on board for Willen Hospice, that would be wonderful."

He is pictured centre with Woolfe Jewellery director John Woolfe and sales manager Judi Grainge.

Mr Woolfe said: "We are always happy to support the vital work done by Willen Hospice in any way we can."

Willen Hospice has to raise the bulk of its annual £7 million running costs through fundraising initiatives. Head of retail Hywel Jones said: “We are encouraging people to use this online site when buying a personalised greeting card as it’s a really simple way to help make a difference without incurring any extra cost; whilst raising vital funds for Willen Hospice.”

DoodleDoo has thousands of designs from artists and photographers; themes and messages for every occasion and delivery is free. Willen Hospice has its own gallery of Christmas card designs from a competition held last year by chartered accountancy firm HWS Keens.

