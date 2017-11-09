Boutique hotel plan for Norfolk House receives the go-ahead

A NEW BOUTIQUE hotel is to be built in part of Norfolk House in Central Milton Keynes.

Property manager CEG has received planning permission to convert part of the building in Silbury Boulevard. A total 27,000 sq ft will become the 124-bed hotel, with 40,000 sq ft remaining as offices.

CEG has managed Norfolk and next door Ashton House, since 2014. The company has overseen a £3.5million investment to refurbish Ashton House, creating a new café, break-out work space and Grade A corporate offices.

CEG investment manager Richard Brook said: “The addition of a hotel use at this site will create a more active mix of uses and will make a positive contribution to improving the vitality of the town centre.”

He said that work to the outside of the 1970s glazed building would be limited and would respect its existing design and character.

Architects and interior design specialists DLA prepared a design and access statement as part of the planning application. Design director Will Cousins said: “This is an important proposal to create a new use for one of Milton Keynes’ key architectural assets and to provide important hotel accommodation to serve the growing needs of Central Milton Keynes.”

A boutique hotel operator has agreed to let part of Norfolk House on a long-term basis.

