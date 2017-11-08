Manufacturer accredited as a Living Wage employer

HOME appliance manufacturer BSH has received accreditation as a Living wage employer by the Living wage Foundation.

The company, which manufactures leading brands including Bosch, NEFF, Siemens and Gaggenau at its base in Old Wolverton, is already paying its employees in excess of the voluntary living wage rate of £8.45 an hour, or £9.75 in London, but in achieving this accreditation has ensured the same level of payment for its regular contractors.

The Living Wage is a voluntary rate calculated according to the cost of living. The rate is independently set and updated on an annual basis.

It is different from the National Minimum Wage, which is a statutory rate for employees aged 25 and over. The National Minimum Wage currently stands at £7.50 an hour.

BSH Home Appliances chief executive Andreas Meier said: “The Living Wage accreditation is the mark of a responsible employer and we are pleased to join more than 3,000 other UK organisations to ensure that our workforce earns enough to live on.

“BSH’s social and ethical commitment is a fundamental part of our culture and we believe this is reflected by passionate staff and contractors who deliver outstanding customer service and value to the business.”

https://www.livingwage.org.uk/

08-11-2017