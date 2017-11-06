Car raffle fundraising drive is upbeat on eclipsing £25,000 target

THE ANNUAL charity Community Car Raffle, raising money for Milton Keynes Community Foundation, is under way.

This year’s winner will receive a Volkswagen up! Beats, generously donated by Milton Keynes-based Volkswagen Group UK. There are also runners-up prizes of £500 and £250.

MKCF chief executive Ian Revill said: "The Community Car Raffle has become one of the higlights of the Milton Keynes calendar. With such a fantastic prize on offer, it is a big opportunity to raise money and awareness of all the wonderful organisations that make such a positive impact on our community."

Community groups and charities taking part in the raffle retain at least 50% of the ticket sales proceeds. The remainder goes towards the foundation's grant-making programme, benefiting community groups across the city.

Raffle tickets are available in Middleton Hall, centre:mk, where the car is on display or from local charity representatives.

Paul Buckett, Volkswagen Group's head of corporate affairs, said: "It is a great pleasure for us all at Volkswagen Group UK to be involved once again in this year's raffle. The fundraisers always do such an amazing job of selling tickets and it is wonderful to see how the local community benefits from the money raised."

Last year more than £25,888 was raised for local charities in Milton Keynes.

Follow MK Community Foundation on twitter @MKComFoundation to find out when community groups are selling tickets at centre:mk.

06-11-2017