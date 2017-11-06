Airport's new charity partner: You decide

THE PUBLIC vote has begun to choose the 2018-19 charity partner for London Luton Airport.

Following an overwhelming response from both local and national charities during the application process, five organisations have been shortlisted for the opportunity to work in partnership with the airport to help raise money for a very worthy cause.

The shortlisted charities are:

Alzheimer’s Research UK

Level Trust

Macmillan Cancer Support

Marie Curie

Mind BLMK

Each organisation has begun its campaign for votes.

The new partner will follow the airport’s successful partnership with Keech Hospice Care. Over the course of the two-year partnership the airport has raised more than £90,000, smashing its £50,000 target.

Events this year have included the airport’s first ever “runway run” and a sponsored cycle ride to Amsterdam, which raised over £50,000.

Voting closes at noon on Friday December 1. To find out more about the charities and their work, and to cast your vote for your preferred charity, visit https://www.london-luton.co.uk/charity-partners

