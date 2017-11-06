New scheme aims to back innovative engineering businesses

PLANS for another i-brand initiative in Bedford have been approved by Bedford Borough Council’s planning committee.

The i-worx project received the green light recently from the committee to go ahead with its plans to deliver an advanced technology and engineering workshop cluster offering 12 bespoke, modern engineering and workshop spaces on the Marston Vale Business Park site.

The units will be ideal for new and expanding engineering businesses and well located next to the A421.

The i-Worx will join other successful Bedford Borough Council i-Brand serviced buildings including the i-Lab, i-Kan and i-Create, which currently provide a business base and support for more than 140 businesses.

The project is being developed after the council lodged a successful bid to the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (for £2.5 million of Local Growth Funding. Construction is due to start in the new year and it is planned that the new units will open their doors in the summer of 2018.

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Our expanding portfolio of i-brand initiatives provide high-quality business environments for a wide variety of business needs.

“These are exciting times for entrepreneurs looking for a base in Bedford Borough in which they can grow their innovative business ideas.”

