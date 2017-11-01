Have your say on skills agenda at BID forum

EMPLOYERS are preparing to air their views on the skills gap facing businesses in Milton Keynes at a Skills Forum next week.

The event on Tuesday (November 7) is the first discussion event organised by the Amazing CMK Business Improvement District and will tackle one of the five main issues facing the city centre.

Business leaders and other stakeholders will discuss the issue, which they see as vitally important to the future success of Central Milton Keynes as a dynamic and thriving business district.

Many businesses have reported the difficulties of attracting and retaining staff, particularly in the low to medium skills sector.

Having a better understanding of the underlying reasons will help employers and other organisations such as educational institutions and recruiters to tackle the issue with both recommendations and on-the-ground solutions, said a BID spokesman.

The forum, to be held at Milton Keynes College’s Silbury campus, is aimed at businesses based within the city centre, is free to attend and will run from 12 noon to 2.30pm.

To attend, email info@amazingcmk.co.uk before 5pm on Friday (November 3).

