Pub operators agree joint venture

PUB operator Charles Wells is to take a stake in Little Gems Country Dining, which runs The Park in Bedford and the Swan in Milton Keynes Village.

The two companies have signed heads of terms to form a joint venture to run a combination of the Little Gems and Charles Wells’ Apostrophe Pubs. The latter’s estate includes the d’Parys Hotel in Bedford and the Bull at Olney.

Little Gems Country Dining is run by managing director Steve Wilkins and Rachel Slater. Mr Wilkins said: "While it will be business as usual for our Little Gems, this is a really exciting opportunity for all of us.

“This partnership will not only open up new avenues for growth but also for the sharing of best practice, the pooling of skills, and will help ensure the future success across the board, both for Little Gems and Apostrophe Pubs."

Charles Wells chief executive Justin Phillimore said: "I am really looking forward to working with Steve and Rachel. They bring with them enormous experience of growing and expanding successful food led businesses and I believe now is a great time for us to team up as I see the next couple of years will give rise to many good investment opportunities.”

31-10-2017