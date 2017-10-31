Cluster confirms industry leaders to speak at Advanced Engineering Show

SENIOR engineering figures Stephen Ball, Roger Atkins, Kieron Salter and Rob Lewis have been confirmed as guest speakers as part of the Silverstone Technology Cluster’s sponsorship of the VIP Lounge at the Advanced Engineering Show.

The Silverstone Technology Cluster VIP Lounge, in association with Silverstone Park, will be a focal point of the show at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre – the UK’s largest annual gathering of advanced engineering professionals. The two-day show begins today (Wednesday).

Each of the STC’s founding members, as well as its chief executive Pim van Baarsen pictured, will be present at the Lounge on both days. The Lounge will act as an ideal location for figures from all corners of the advanced engineering spectrum to network.

Stephen Ball is the former CEO of Lockheed Martin (UK) and now acts as a director to two cyber security experts, Reliance ACSN and Shearwater Group plc.

Roger Atkins is a consultant to many motor manufacturers in electric vehicle technology. Via his business, EV Outlook, his online blogs have gained him 150,000 followers.

Meanwhile, Kieron Salter and Rob Lewis have already been announced as champions of the STC’s new Digital/Advanced Manufacturing (DAM) and Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) special interest groups (SIGs).

Kieron is Managing Director of leading engineering consultancy KW Special Projects and Rob MD of computational fluid dynamics and aerodynamics specialist TotalSim. Both companies are based in Brackley, Northants.

Stephen and Roger will give presentations between 12.30pm-1.00pm on the Wednesday, with Kieron and Rob appearing at the same time on the Thursday.

STC is a not for profit company, launched in December 2016, to promote the region within an hour’s radius of Silverstone Park – identified in a high profile SQW report as being home to around 4,000 companies with exceptional capabilities in high-tech engineering, and recognised by the UK government as having ‘latent potential’.

Alison Willis, Divisional Director for the Show’s organiser Easyfairs, commented: “We are delighted to welcome the Silverstone Technology Cluster, in association with Silverstone Park, as key partners at this year’s Advanced Engineering.

“A Silverstone Technology Cluster VIP Lounge on the show floor fits perfectly with Advanced Engineering’s growing focus on promoting innovation and facilitating networking between industry decision makers and innovators.”

Mr van Baarsen said: “Stephen, Roger, Kieron and Rob make for a very dynamic line-up of speakers – for any audience they bring great experience, insight and huge success across a variety of engineering sectors.

“We invite all companies and visitors at the Show to come and hear what they have to say and also to use the VIP Lounge as a place to network and do business.”

31-10-2017