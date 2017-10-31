MP opens packaging firm's new distribution centre

MP Mark Lancaster has performed the official opening ceremony of a packaging firm’s new distribution centre.

He was full of praise for Carlton Packaging, founded in 1994, as he cut the ribbon at the company’s new centre at Tongwell.

The MP for Milton Keynes North pictured said: “This family run business is a prime example of the many companies here in Milton Keynes where there is room for development, growth and progression.”

Carlton Packaging has enjoyed growth of 25% year on year in the past four years due to an increase in the number of its ecommerce retailers

The 65,000 sq ft distribution centre is expected to create new jobs locally, said director Alan Magee.

He added: “Our commitment is to deliver smarter packaging solutions to Europe’s leading online retailers.”

