MP airs views on city's future at Concrete Cattlemen's lunch

MP Iain Stewart debated transport, housing and Brexit in a speech to a packed restaurant at the monthly Concrete Cattlemen's Club lunch.

He reflected on his career, why he went into politics and shared his views on the key issues facing Milton Keynes and the future of the city.

In a lively Q&A, club members also highlighted the future development of Milton Keynes, transport innovation, housing and Brexit as key issues.

Mr Stewart pictured, MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “It is always important to understand how businesses and civic society leaders are feeling and what they are looking for from us as policy makers.

"I also focused on the need to have a maturer debate in politics to address properly the long term challenges and opportunities we face.”

The Concrete Cattlemen's Club has been meeting regularly since 1989, currently at Galloways restaurant in Woburn.

30-10-2017