Manufacturer agrees deal for Airlander to enter luxury tourism market

THE MANUFACTURER of the world’s largest aircraft has agreed two deals that will take the Airlander into the luxury tourism market.

Hybrid Air Vehicles has announced that British luxury travel firm Henry Cookson Adventures is to take the aircraft, built at Cardington hangars near Bedford, on its maiden international flight.

Next year Henry Cookson Adventures will become the first private excursion company to trial Airlander 10, anticipating her arrival to revolutionise ultra-high-end travel.

Having identified Airlander 10’s unique capabilities, HCA is working alongside a team of scientists and engineers to ready her for launch.

HAV has also announced interior design specialist Design Q as its preferred supplier to design and build the luxury cabin interiors of the Airlander.

The company has won a £60,000 grant from the UK government to design the inside of the tourism version of the Airlander.

Chief test pilot Dave Burns said: “I have flown Airlander a number of times now, and am really excited about the possibility of taking the first passengers on board.

"I can imagine the awe and excitement of seeing the world in luxury, with amazing views, quietly and respecting the environment.”

HCA has a string of world firsts and pioneering feats already set by the company and founder, Henry Cookson. From ski races to the Magnetic North Pole to taking private submersibles to the Antarctic, Henry’s team of experts have been pushing the boundaries of high-end travel for over a decade.

30-10-2017