Leaders celebrate as employment levels hit new high

CIVIC leaders are celebrating news from the Office of National Statistics that employment in Central Bedfordshire is at its highest since before the recession.

The figure stands at 81.9%, the highest for 12 years. ONS figures confirm that Central Bedfordshire’s employment rate is now 7.3% above the national rate, and shows a continued growth compared to figures from last year.

Cllr Nigel Young pictured, Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for regeneration and business, said: "I am delighted with the progress we have made with employment rates across Central Bedfordshire. Increases in the number of employers located here mean lots of new jobs have been created in the area.

“Our target was to increase our levels of employment by 5%, but we have managed to increase this by an extra 2.3%. Importantly, our levels of employment also remain higher than both the national and regional averages.

“These figures are a real testament to our proactive approach to enabling business growth and facilitating new employment opportunities for our residents.”

27-10-2017